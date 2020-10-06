Tsfg LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 142,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,123. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

