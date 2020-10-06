Tsfg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $15.09 on Tuesday, hitting $505.56. The stock had a trading volume of 216,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.79 and its 200-day moving average is $452.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.57 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.93.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,486 shares of company stock valued at $106,890,169. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

