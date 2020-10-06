Tsfg LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 4.5% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $106.19. 168,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,647. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

