Tsfg LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.59. 2,752,464 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

