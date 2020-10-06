Tsfg LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 551.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,126 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,454,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,023,000 after purchasing an additional 149,892 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 704,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,296,000 after purchasing an additional 266,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.26. 1,985,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,415,439. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.69.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

