Tsfg LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2,411.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. 498,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

