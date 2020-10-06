Tsfg LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 227.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 516,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

