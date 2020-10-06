Tsfg LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.01. 142,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,160. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

