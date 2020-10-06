Tsfg LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Twitter by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Twitter by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

TWTR traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,659,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $68,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,042. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

