Tsfg LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.7% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,191. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

