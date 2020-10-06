Tsfg LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.