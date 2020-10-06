Tsfg LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.99. 74,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,961 shares of company stock worth $4,824,402. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

