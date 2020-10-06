Tsfg LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 356,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,408. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

