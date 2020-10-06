Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $176.94. 951,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,361,376. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

