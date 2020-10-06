Tsfg LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 602.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 126,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 289,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,051. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $34.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

