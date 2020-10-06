Tsfg LLC Grows Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 379,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 319,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

TOTL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,928. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.

