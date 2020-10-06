Tsfg LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.48. 146,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

