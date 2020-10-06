Tsfg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. 1,007,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,379,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

