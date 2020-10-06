Tsfg LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.85. 407,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,825. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

