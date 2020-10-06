Tsfg LLC Buys 298 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 181,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $79.37.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

