Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.99. 23,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

