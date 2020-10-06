Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.4% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.04. 4,226,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,560,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

