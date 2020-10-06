Tsfg LLC Acquires 622 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $511,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,542,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,861,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 95,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 733,275 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10.

