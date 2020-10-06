Tsfg LLC Acquires 2,687 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 288,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,613 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 466,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,429. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.08. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,108.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $27,439.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,222,789 shares of company stock valued at $162,069,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

