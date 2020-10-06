Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of TRUP opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,745.15 and a beta of 1.64. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $180,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $825,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,362. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

