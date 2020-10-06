Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.30. Trinity Place shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 2 shares.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPHS. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 6,070,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Place by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

