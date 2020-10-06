Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.14.

Shares of TSE:TCW traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.21. 302,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.70 million. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$31,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,565.68. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,250 over the last three months.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

