Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$31,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,565.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,250.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of $307.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

