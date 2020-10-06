Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

TPCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.49. Tribune Publishing has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 876.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 839,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 48.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 177,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 26.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

