Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $62.50 to $65.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trex traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 15099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Trex to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 320,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 267,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

