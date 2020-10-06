Traders Buy High Volume of RPM International Call Options (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,460 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,670% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,675. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.