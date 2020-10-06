Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $205.88

Shares of Trackwise Designs PLC (LON:TWD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 205.88 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 108197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Trackwise Designs in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 million and a P/E ratio of 31.36.

Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 4.98 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile (LON:TWD)

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

