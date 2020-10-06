Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$21.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.60.

TSE TOU traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.55. 398,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.25. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$18.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$386.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$162,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,646,337 shares in the company, valued at C$140,498,653.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,626.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

