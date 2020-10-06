Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.00

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 82.05 ($1.07), with a volume of 302318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.08).

Several research firms have recently commented on TXP. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, June 15th. FinnCap raised their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 91 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 82 ($1.07) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59.

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

