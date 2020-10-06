Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Total by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 94,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,054. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

