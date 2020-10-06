TokenPay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $664,636.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $905,047.75 and approximately $664,636.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,549.99 or 1.00193261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00045400 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034781 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,577,842 coins and its circulating supply is 21,577,830 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

