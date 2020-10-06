ThoreNext Trading Down 97.3% This Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 570.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 97.3% against the dollar. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $692,542.53 and approximately $6,628.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00260713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01536262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159300 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,937,253 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

