THORChain Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market capitalization of $61.08 million and $7.82 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00261369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.01537656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159137 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

