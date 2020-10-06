THEKEY (TKY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,582.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $9,582.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Switcheo Network, LBank and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.