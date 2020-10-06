The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.88. 848,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,469,625. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of -198.98, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

