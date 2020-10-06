The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:UL opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

