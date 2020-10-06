The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Friday. The Shizuoka Bank has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

About The Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

