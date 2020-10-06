The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Friday. The Shizuoka Bank has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $6.80.
About The Shizuoka Bank
Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.