Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $134.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.88. 58,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,478. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

