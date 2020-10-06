Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research restated a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.12.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $425.68 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $394.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.54, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,904 shares of company stock worth $78,051,418 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,688 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $100,559,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

