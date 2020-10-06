TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $396,838.18 and approximately $200,096.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00056064 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 79,576,182 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.