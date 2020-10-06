Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Given a C$21.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) received a C$21.75 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of TGZ traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.45. 66,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,175. Teranga Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.86 and a 1-year high of C$16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.39.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$227.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold will post 1.6863787 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

