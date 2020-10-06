Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.92. Tengasco shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Tengasco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

