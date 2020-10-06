TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $655.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.84.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. On average, analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

