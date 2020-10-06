Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on TS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Tenaris has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 6,919.7% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,663,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after buying an additional 1,639,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,762 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $10,832,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 565,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.