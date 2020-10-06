Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $30,244.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.33 or 0.04832845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032323 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

